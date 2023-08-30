Honolulu (KHON2) – The Rainbow Warrior football team returns home for a rare Friday night football game as it’s Home Opener.

This is the first non-Saturday game since 2015 for Hawaii as the Rainbow Warriors host the Stanford Cardinal. John Veneri spoke with Head Coach Timmy Chang about his excitement to return home to the newly renovated Clarence T.C. Ching Field.

During the offseason, the University upgraded the the facility from nine thousand seats to just over fifteen thousand with luxury seating and more. Chang spoke about the atmosphere he hopes will be there for his players.

Tomorrow we will give details on some of the fun that the University is planning for fans that come a little early but he did emphasize wearing white for the white-out fun.

Tickets are still available on etickethawaii.com