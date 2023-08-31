The upcoming UH Rainbow Warrior football team’s Home Opener against the Stanford Cardinal is creating a buzz of excitement. This unique Friday night game, a departure from the usual Saturday schedule, marks an energizing start to the season at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

A major highlight leading to the opener is the facility’s expansion. With a boost in seating capacity from nine thousand to over fifteen thousand, inclusive of luxury seating options, the venue is set for an elevated experience for players and fans.

Eric Matthews, the new Athletics Director, is eagerly looking forward to his first season, aiming to unite the community and the islands in support of the team and Coach Timmy. Matthews sees the distinctiveness of Hawaii as a driving force in creating an unmatched atmosphere.

Matthews praised the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex for its unparalleled design, a standout nationwide. He lauded the construction team’s efficiency in swiftly completing the transformation.

Engaging actively with the university’s sports landscape, Matthews connected with fans, supporters, donors, and athletes. His journeys with the men’s basketball team to Japan and Vanderbilt underscore his commitment to understanding the athletes’ challenges and experiences.

As fans anticipate the new season, they can expect an upgraded experience. A 75-foot video board, reminiscent of Aloha Stadium, now adorns the Les Muraki Stadium. The addition of premium seating, including chair backs on the Makai and Mauka sidelines, along with comfortable leather seats in the ‘Ewa Endzone’s Touchdown Club, adds a touch of luxury. VIP group sections provide an elevated view from the ‘Ewa and Diamond Head entrances.

With excitement building and changes afoot, the UH Football Season Opener promises an invigorating launch for players and fans alike. Secure your tickets on etickethawaii.com and join in the anticipation of a thrilling season ahead.