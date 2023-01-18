The University of Hawaii is conducting a study and is looking for a few people willing to participate. Oahu residents, who are of East Asian (Japanese, Chinese, or Korean), European White, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, or Filipino ancestry ages 35 to 69 years old and slightly or more than slightly overweight plus have not smoked in the last 2 years and would like to improve their eating and exercise habits for 24 weeks are perfect candidates. In this study participants can try out changes in their eating habits and exercise routine for 24 weeks.

Study participants will receive the individualized counseling that led to improved health among the HDLS1 participants in this new larger, federally supported study.

If you are interested, visit:

Website: https://www.uhcancercenter.org/

Social Media Handles: IG @uhcancercenter