Makers’ Market is a fundraising event created in partnership with the UH Alumni Association. What makes this event so special is that all the featured restaurants and small businesses are owned and/or operated by alumni. The event will feature everything from restaurants, ice cream, cocktails, and a wide variety of products. You can even get a haircut by Premier Barbershop and a portion of the proceeds will go towards addressing food insecurity amongst UH students. Makers’ Market will take place on Wednesday, August 10, 6:00 p.m. at The Royal Hawaiian Hotel. A general admission ticket gives you unlimited access to the participated alumni food and drink stations. For tickets visit uhalumni.org