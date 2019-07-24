Ua Ao Kaiwi‘ula: Celebrating Hawaiian Language, Wayfinding and Culture, will be held in partnership with Kamehameha Schools and Bishop Museum on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 4 to 9 p.m., on the museum’s Great Lawn. The event is FREE and family friendly and features a student film festival where families will experience ‘ōlelo Hawaiʻi, ‘ike Hawai‘i and nohona Hawai‘i through the sharing of student achievements in film and digital production.

In addition, Native Hawaiian charter schools, the Polynesian Voyaging Society, the PA‘I Foundation and others will provide engaging educational programs and activities throughout the day, and museum exhibits will be free and open to the public.

There will also be a mākeke (market) featuring clothing, jewelry and crafts made in Hawai‘i; cultural and film industry family activities, and food for purchase from popular food trucks and vendors.

Parking is free and will be available at Damien High School, Kapālama Elementary School and Bishop Museum.

For more information, visit www.ksbe.edu/kona_oahu/ua_ao_kaiwiula/