Honolulu (KHON2) – The Waipio Shopping Center offers more than 20 retail options and over 10 dining options.

Those looking to try new flavors for the Fall season can now taste Dave Ice Cream’s limited edition “Pumpkin Cheesecake Crunch” ice cream.

“In addition to our limited edition flavors, we have over 34 flavors of ice cream. We even have local favorites that we know residents will love,” says Eddie Kang, Daves Ice Cream Waipio.

In walking distance to Daves Ice Cream, customers of Waipio Shopping Center can dine at Loco Moco.

“The top 3 items people go towards are the garlic chicken plate, chicken cats and loco moco. These items are really packed with flavor and are staple menu items here in Hawaii,” saysJaezel Foronda, Loco Moco Drive Inn Waipio.

The Waipio Shopping Center is open daily.

Waipio Shopping Center:

Address:

94-1040 Waipio Uka Street

Waipahu, Hawaii 96797

Website:

www.waipioshoppingcenter.com