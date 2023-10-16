Honolulu (KHON2) – Turning Point Chiropractic, a well-established name across Oahu, is bringing its signature brand of holistic healthcare to the heart of Kaneohe. With many offices located throughout the island, their latest venture at the Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center marks a significant step in their mission to serve communities far and wide. Dr. Bryan Hoggat is renowned for his unwavering commitment to helping patients achieve their health and wellness goals. His practice goes beyond providing pain relief; it’s about delivering a comprehensive approach to healthcare that empowers individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Kelly Simek spoke with Dr. Bryan and one of his patients.

One of the hallmarks of Turning Point Chiropractic’s success is its unwavering commitment to patient care. Their approach is not just about addressing symptoms but delving deeper to identify and treat the root causes of health issues. Patients consistently report results that exceed their expectations, enabling them to return to work, partake in their favorite activities, and even engage in simple yet significant tasks like lifting their children. The glowing reviews on various platforms, from social media to Google and Yelp, are a testament to the exceptional value their patients receive.

For those contemplating chiropractic care at home, the first step is easy. Reach out to Turning Point Chiropractic for a consultation. They accept most major insurance plans and offer flexible care plans. Their dedicated care coordinators are available seven days a week, ensuring that your busy schedule doesn’t become a barrier to accessing quality care.

For more information, visit tpchiro.com or kaneohebayshoppingcenter.com