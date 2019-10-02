Tuesday Tunes with Angelo Dean-Bongo

On this edition of Tuesday Tunes we meet singer Angelo Dean-Bongo.

“I started to write my own music when I was 15. I always had a wide genre of music that I enjoy listening to. Genres that are Hip Hop, Oldies, R&B, Alternative Rock, Heavy Metal, Country, etc. But it was my cousin Mario who is also another songwriter as well that got me into rapping.”

“We were heading to Boys and Girls club and Mario wanted to show me a music studio that him and his friend David be going to when they finished school. As I was watching my cousin rap in the booth I always thought it was cool but then the music engineer Dennis offered me to go into the booth.”

“I was nervous at first but it was Dennis that said to me just have fun with it. After we recorded, I got to hear myself and Mario, Dennis, and David were so hyped and it got me hyped that I actually rap in the studio and it just motivated me to just keep at it and keep going.”

To follow Angelo check him out on social platforms at

Instagram: ang_rubbahbandz

or on http://soundcloud.com/angelo-arsenal-deanbongo