Tuesday Tunes: Trishnalei

Revive the Live Publishing is excited to release from artist, “Trishnalei” her EP. This Ep is filled with a collection of recent releases, Lovah of Mine, Fool Around, and Under the Moon as well as her newest reggae release “I Keep on Troddin”. If you are a fan of rhythms and bass take a listen to “Let me Know”. All songs have the influence of Na Hoku Hano Hano Producer of the year, Kapena De Lima.

And now Trishnalei is being nominated for an island music award. She told us about it on todays show.

” I was really shocked at first. I wasn’t expecting to be nominated, and now that I know I am feels really good. The fact that I am amongst a lot of local artists that I look up to you, makes all that hard work I put in this past year worth it.”

Follow Trishnalei on Instagram @ikeepontroddin