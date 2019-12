Tuesday Tunes: Ron Artis II

Local musician Ron Artis II is back home from his “Journey Together Tour” and is celebrating with a homecoming concert at Hawaiian Brian’s this Friday, December 13th.

He recently collaborate with the amazing Pedro Conti and Fernando Peque at Flooul Animation to create a music video for his single “In My Heart”.

He performs his new hit single “In My Heart” and a Christmas classic “O Holy Night” on today’s Tuesday Tunes feature.

Website: http://ronartisii.com

Concert Info:

Ron Artis II & The Truth

December 13

Hawaiian Brian’s

8:00 p.m.

Buy Tickets Here