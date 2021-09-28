Tuesday Tunes: Johnny Suite

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Johnny Suite is receiving positive attention as he releases new single, “I Choose to Love.”

Local musician Johnny Suite is not only gaining new fans in Hawaii, but in California as he and his band perform for residents on the west coast.

“It’s so great to share my love of reggae and my music with the fans here in California. The people out here love reggae music and it’s awesome to spread the aloha spirit out here,” says singer and songwriter, Johnny Suite.

While performing on stage, fans of Suite get to sing along to his most-recognizable songs as well as his latest single.

Suite says, “The song ‘I Choose to Love’ is a reflection of how I am when my girlfriend and I argue. It’s a song that encourages men to put their ego aside and choose love when it comes to arguments in your relationship.”

“I Choose to Love” is available now on all streaming platforms.

