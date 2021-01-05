Trouble Sleeping? DREAMit Can Help You Doze

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii leads the way in a dubious category- insomnia.

Hawaii holds the title of least-healthy state with 42.9% of adults who reported sleeping less than 7 hours according to America’s Health Rankings which ranked sleep statistics gathered from multiple sources including the Center for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health.

The CDC recommends at least seven hours per night to stay healthy and reduce the risk of suffering from conditions like obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. Less than this is considered insufficient.

Recently studies have shown 68% of Americans struggle with sleep at least once a week. It seems like a no brainer that better sleep leads to better mind clarity and mood. However, did you know that lack of sleep can increase you risk for weight gain, high blood pressure and diabetes. As we age we are 1.5x more likely to have sleep problems and our digestive track has a harder time absorbing supplements.

Benesprays Founder Kimberly Stiele told Living808 about the benefits of using DREAMit. “Up to 7 sprays, twice per night….If you don’t need a full 7 sprays you can quickly and easily adjust,” explains Stiele. “There is no required hours of sleep with DREAMit, so if you wake up at 2 am, you may want to use 2 sprays for gently falling back to sleep, while after a long day and a racing mind you may want a full 7 sprays. Sleep support on your terms.”

She says the Sugar Free sublingual vitamins & supplements that take 30 seconds to minutes because who wants to plan for bedtime.

To learn more, visit itspray.com and use Promo Code HI50 for 50% off all orders.

Website: https://itspray.com/

Social Media Handles: @theitspray (IG) itSpray (FB)