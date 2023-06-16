TropiGo Hawaii by Enjoy is excited to announce the launch of its new line of hard candy, inspired by the flavors and colors of the islands.

With eight (8) different flavors to choose from, TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candy offers a taste of Hawaii in every bag.

The flavors in the TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candy lineup include:

1. Pineapple

2. Mango

3. Lychee

4. Passion Fruit

5. Guava

6. Melon

7. Thai Tea

8. Thai Coffee

Each flavor comes in a vibrantly colored, tropical-themed bag. Whether you’re looking for a sweet snack to enjoy on-the-go or a fun treat to share with friends and family, TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candy is the perfect choice.

Enjoy TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candies can be found in Hawaii at Walmart, Longs, Don Quijote, and NEX on all islands. Off-islanders can order them on our website at enjoysnacks.com.

We love supporting local businesses here on Living808… Enjoy is a locally owned and family run business in Hawaii that has been creating Hawaii-inspired snacks for the past 29 years!