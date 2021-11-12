Tropics Restaurant & Craft Pub Food & Beer Specials

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tropics Ale House has a new location menu and beer specials. Tropics Restaurant & Craft Pub will feature 40 craft beers on tap, craft cocktails, live music, sports, pool tables and darts. There are 5 other locations – Tropics Ale House Waikiki, which is downstairs. Two locations on the Big Island – Tropics Ale House Waikoloa and Tropics Tap House Kona. Two locations in Sacramento, CA – Tropics Ale House Midtown, and Tropics Club House Downtown.

Specialty food menu items featured include “Pau Hana” Brussel Sprouts: Pan-seared Brussel sprouts with Kung “Pau Hana” sauce topped with wasabi green peas; Beer-Battered Buffalo Cauliflower: Beer-battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce over house-made blue cheese dressing topped with arugula and parmesan cheese; Garlic Karaage Chicken: Sesame-marinated fried chicken tossed in garlic soy sauce, topped with spicy mayo and furikake; Bacon Truffle Pizza: Truffle-Parmesan cream sauce, mozzarella, bacon, and button mushrooms.

The pub opens at 7am every Sunday to show the NFL Ticket. They have 16 TVs so they are able to have all of the games on at once and it’s a really fun day! Tropics also shows the UFC fights, baseball, basketball, and sometimes even UH football games.

Other entertainment includes live music, pool tables, darts etc. The restaurant has live music everyday, with the exception of Wednesdays when there’s Trivia Night and Bingo Thursdays. Due to social distancing guidelines, two of our three pool tables are open – masks must be worn while playing pool. Three dart boards are unfortunately closed at the moment due to the current restrictions. Tropics also has Golden Tee Golf which is really fun!

Beer specials include Miller Mondays where 16oz cans of Miller Lite go for $3 all day long. The restaurant features Miller Lite, Coors Light 16oz for $4 everyday!

Currently, the restaurant runs on a first come first serve basis, but a large party (10 or more) will have to place according to the social distancing guidelines. Parties of 5 or more must be at least 75% complete before being seated.

Phone number: 808-691-9551.