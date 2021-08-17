Trippin’ with Alaska: Iguanas Burritozilla Offers Famous Food Options to San Jose Residents and Visitors

Honolulu (KHON2) – San Jose Mexican restaurant, Iguanas Burritozilla is bringing the food wars to another level with their world famous Burritozilla challenge.

Family owned and operated out of San Jose, Iguanas Burritozilla is bringing people together with their homemade recipes and cuisine.

“Everything we offer on our menu has been created by our family members since the 1980s. We grew up eating homemade Mexican food, and we wanted to share our recipes with not just the people of San Jose, but with the world as well,” says Felice Guzman, co-owner of Iguanas Burritozilla.

Offering a wide-range of Mexican food, Iguanas Burritozilla offers dishes that will satisfy anyones needs.

“We have a lot of items on our menu that will cater to anyone’s dietary needs. From vegetarian options, to items with high protein and even our famous horchatas, there is something for everyone here,” says Dusty Guzman, co-owner of Iguanas Burritozilla.

One of their most popular items is their world famous Burritozilla. A dish that has become so well-known Iguanas Burritozilla has held contests for those willing to finish it.

Guzman says, “Our burritozilla challenge is crazy fun. We make a 5 pound burrito with extra fixings in it, all wrapped in three tortillas. We’ve held challenges to see who can finish this massive burrito under a certain amount of time.”

Those willing to take on the Burritozilla challenge and learn more about the menu at Iguanas Burritozilla are encouraged to follow them online.

WEBSITE:

www.BurritoZilla.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@IguanasBurritozilla

Alaska Airlines has the most nonstop flights to most west coast destinations.

Alaska Airlines is committed to providing a higher standard of safety, cleanliness and flexibility throughout your journey – from mask requirements and touch-free travel options, to HEPA filters on board and no change fees ever.

It’s safe to fly and experts agree. If you’re ready to land a low fare, next-level care and the best experience in the air, visit alaskaair.com to book now.