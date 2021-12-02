Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines: Top Chef Fan Favorite Shota’s Taku Restaurant in Seattle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines to Seattle, checking out the best foodie spots including Taku Restaurant, the Japanese fried chicken and teriyaki hotspot of ‘Top Chef’ fan favorite Shota Nakajima.

Taku’s menu offers marinated, battered and twice-fried karaage nuggets and wings available wet or dry in a five-piece, 10-piece or 15-piece order, as well as the glorious F*ck it Bucket! Also in the lineup is a chicken karaage rice bowl, a curry karaage burger and a selection of classic Japanese sides like mac salad, furikake fries, cabbage salad, miso soup and more.

“My favorite lunch growing up was my mom’s chicken karaage and rice. The nostalgia and comfort I feel for this homemade dish inspired me to make it the focus of Taku’s new menu” Nakajima said.

“I kept the menu simple with two chicken options and a variety of wet or dry seasonings… teriyaki being my favorite! The side dishes are what you will find all over izakayas in Japan, and cabbage salad is highly recommended with karaage as it helps break down the fat,” Nakajima continued.

Teriyaki was a favorite dish of Chef Shota’s growing up and a family staple in his home. “I wanted to create an umami rich teriyaki sauce for everyone to enjoy, just like the one my mom prepared for my brother and I as kids,” Nakajima said. “It’s of course used as a marinade, but I also love to braise meats and vegetables with it or add it to soups and stocks in the winter for an extra hit of flavor. It’s a really diverse sauce that I want people to have fun cooking and experimenting with at home!” he continued.

Guests at Taku, Chef Shota’s Japanese fried chicken joint, have enjoyed his popular teriyaki sauce since it opened in May 2021, as a wet seasoning option used to coat fried wings and nuggets, and as a dipping sauce. Now that it’s bottled, guests and fans of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’ can enjoy a taste of Chef Shota’s cooking in their own homes. The sauce will be available for purchase nationwide on Amazon later in October.

His premium teriyaki sauce under the name Make Umami is now available for purchase at on Amazon: https://amzn.to/39KsdoT at Uwajimaya grocery stores in Seattle, Renton and Bellevue, WA as well as and Beaverton, OR, at Chef Shota’s restaurant Taku on Capitol Hill for $8.99 per 12-ounce bottle.

Seattle is the birthplace of Teriyaki in the United States, dating back to 1976 when Toshi Kasahara, a wrestler from a rural farming town in Japan, immigrated to Seattle and opened the first teriyaki shop. Since then, teriyaki has become a phenomenon in Seattle (and the U.S.), with hundreds of teriyaki joints now dotting the greater Seattle area. And though the style may be slightly different from the traditional, classic Japanese version, teriyaki has become a defining piece of Seattle’s food scene and sense of comfort for the Japanese American population of Seattle and beyond.

Born in Seattle, Chef Shota Nakajima started cooking at the age of 16. At the age of 18, he moved to Osaka to learn the art of Japanese cooking from the esteemed Chef Yasuhiko Sakamoto. Shota cooked at Chef Yasuhiko’s Michelin Star restaurant for the next five years; an experience that greatly influenced his perception and approach to food and hospitality. Since returning to Seattle, Chef Shota opened the highly acclaimed Adana (originally Naka) at the age of 25, which saw great success and garnered many accolades before closing in 2020 due to the pandemic. He went on to open Taku Seattle, a Japanese fried chicken restaurant and bar with an atmosphere reminiscent of his time in Osaka, Japan.

Chef Shota has competed on the Food Network’s Iron Chef Gauntlet and beat Bobby Flay where he was victorious in preparing tempura. He has been a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation Awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020, received an Eater ‘Young Guns’ award and Zagat’s ’30 Under 30’ chef designation. Adana was the recipient of ‘Best New Restaurant’ in The Seattle Times and a ‘Top 10 Restaurant’ in Seattle Magazine. He was awarded Star Chefs ‘2020 Seattle Rising Star Chef,’ among other accolades.

Chef Shota competed on Season 18 of Bravo’s Top Chef in 2021 placing as a finalist. He was awarded Top Chef Season 18 Fan Favorite, voted by the public.

Website: www.takuseattle.com

View Taku’s full menu here: https://www.takuseattle.com/menu