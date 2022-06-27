On our trip to San Diego, we visited one of the most popular parks in the city, SeaWorld San Diego! SeaWorld offers exciting rides, up-close animal encounters and educational experiences for children and adults of all ages. Mikey and Kelly got up close and personal with some of the animals at the park!

For more than five decades, the SeaWorld Rescue team has been doing incredible work for marine mammals. For more than 50 years, animal rescue and rehabilitation has been the heart of SeaWorld. From habitat protection and supporting ocean health initiatives, to their rescue and rehabilitation efforts SeaWorld is part of conservation projects across the globe. Their mission is to save wild animals and wild places and they hope to inspire others to join in their efforts. They’ve saved and provided a second chance at life to more than 40,000 animals, always with the goal of rehabilitating them and returning them to the wild. Living808 spoke with one of the rescue team members to learn more.

