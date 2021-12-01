Trippin’ With Alaska Airlines: Seattle’s Number One Hotel- Hotel Lotte

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is Trippin’ With Alaska Airlines and checking in to the hottest new hotel in Seattle, Hotel Lotte.

Hotel Lotte is ranked number one by Trip Advisor and Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin got a chance to see why it’s the ultimate place to stay and play. From luxurious wining and dining at Charlotte on the top floor next to the check in desk, overlooking the Seattle waterfront to a luxurious spa and even an event space called “The Sanctuary” that is a converted United Methodist Church.

Hotel Lotte welcomes guests with hospitality, friendly recognition and floor to ceiling windows that frame the beautiful views of the Emerald City.

Mahalo to Hotel Lotte for hosting Living808 and to Visit Seattle for suggesting that our team stay at Hotel Lotte.

