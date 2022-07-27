Honolulu (KHON2) – The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has debuted their new Diego Rivera exhibit.

Known as one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the United States, teh San Francisco Museum of Modern Art offers 45,000 square feet of timeless art-filled exhibits.

“We have something for everyone at the museum. Those who love selfies can check out our rainbow tunnel installation, spiritual exhibits and special events that are currently happening all summer long,” says Stella Lochman, Manager of Engagement at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Guests of the museum are encouraged to stop by the “Diego Rivera’s Pan American Unity” exhibit, a curation of art work created by honorary San Francisco artist, Diego Rivera.

Lochman says, “This has been six years in the making. Diego Rivera is really important to San Francisco as he plays a big role in our city’s modern art.”

Diego Rivera’s Pan American Unity exhibit will be available at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art until Summer of 2023. Those looking to purchase tickets to the museum can do so via their official website.



