Honolulu (KHON2) – With nine restaurants and over ten retail options, Ghirardelli Square offers something for all ages including San Francisco’s very own Ghirardelli Chocolate Experience.

Since its debut in November of 1964, Ghirardelli Square is considered to be the first successful adaptive reuse project in the country after it being the original Ghirardelli manufactory in the 1800s.

To learn more about Ghirardelli Square and its retailers, log onto its official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

