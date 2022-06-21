We are Trippin with Alaska Airlines for San Diego Week! Mikey and Kelly are exploring fun things to do in “America’s Finest City”, and we will showcase it every day throughout the week on Living808. Today, they explored Little Italy and the great restaurants the neighborhood has to offer. Kelly and Mikey went to a popular spot with the cutest dim sum, and then Trish from Hirie took Mikey out to a wonderful Italian dinner.

Alaska Airlines was named the worldwide 2022 Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. They offer the most generous loyalty program in the skies—Alaska’s Mileage Plan members on average earn 30% more miles than on other airlines.

As the newest member of the oneworld Alliance, Alaska’s guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. Comfort, convenience, and friendly service await you on every flight. You can choose your seat in advance, stream 500+ free movies and TV shows to your own device and keep your devices charged with power at your seat.

Not only do they provide great care for their guests, but they also care about the environment. They are one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential companies this year because of their leadership in sustainability.

If you’re ready for your next trip, the most caring airline’s got your back. Kamaʻāina save $50 on your next flight when you join Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan. You can learn more at alaskaair.com/join now.