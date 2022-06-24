The San Diego Mission Bay Resort is the perfect place to stay on your next trip to America’s Finest City! They have newly renovated rooms and suites, with modern, welcoming touches including new decor, flooring, lighting and more. Kelly and Mikey stayed at this resort that fronts Mission Bay and had an incredible time enjoying all the amenities and activities the resort has to offer. You can take your pick from activities like life-sized checkers, ping pong, and board games. They even have beach firepits on the property and host s’mores nights!

The resort has three waterfront dining options and Kelly checked out one of them, Covewood, with Chef Roy. Meanwhile, Mikey talked with the general manager, Hartmut Ott, about the amazing property.

For more information or to book your stay, visit missionbayresort.com