Honolulu (KHON2) – One of San Francisco’s most popular attractions has a variety of restaurants, retailers and entertainment suitable for the whole family.

Since 1977, PIER 39 has become San Francisco’s entertainment destinatination for residents and visitors. In addition to its many dining and family-friendly attractions, PIER 39 is home to a five-acre waterfront park which houses the city’s world famous Sea Lions.

PIER 39 is open 7 days a week and dining hours vary by each restaurant.

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)

PIER 39:

www.pier39.com

@pier39 (Social Media)

Address: Beach Street & The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94133