Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines: James Beard Winner & Seattle Native Chef Renee Erickson Pairs Local Prawns & Wine for Memorable Meal

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 went off Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines again and we ate our way across Seattle. After Host Tannya Joaquin tried out Chef Shota’s famous Japanese Fried Chicken at Taku, she headed off to visit James Beard Award winning Chef Renee Erickson at her Sea Creatures Restaurants, including Wilmott’s Ghost at Seattle’s famous Spheres.

Chef Renee whipped up Spot Prawns with Fresno Chili Butter, Tarragon and lemon, with fresh baked foccacia bread, paired with wine. The spot prawns are rare and sourced from a close friend. “Our friend Sylvie and her husband fish these beautiful spot prawns,” says Renee. “We’ve been purchasing as much as we can from them for years.”

The native Seattle resident showed Living808’s Tannya Joaquin how to properly eat a prawn. Here’s a hint. No utensils! Finger foods for the true foodies!

What makes Sea Creatures restaurants special? “Travel-inspired menus highlight the bounty and seasonality of the Pacific Northwest,” explains Chef Renee. “Our dedication to using fresh, sustainable ingredients procured from local farmers, fishermen, and friends. Our gracious teams guide guests through the experience in a warm and beautiful setting.”

As for Renee’s favorite thing to do when she has visitors? Simple, in her own words. “There is so much to do in and around Seattle. I love to host dinners in my back yard as well as go crabbing at my parents house in the summer.”

Tannya says it was one of the best meals she has had in her life. No exaggeration!

Mahalo to Alaska Airlines for sending us Trippin’ to 7 West Coast destinations in 2021. You can catch non-stop flights to Seattle from Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului and Kona and visit the same places that Living808 did.

Websites: https://www.eatseacreatures.com/

www.alaskaair.com