Honolulu (KHON2) – Located at Pier 39, Fog Harbor Fish House provides fresh and sustainable seafood in partnership with San Francisco fishermen.

Ranked as one of the top 5 restaurants in San Francisco, Fog Harbor Fish House is a family owned and operated restaurant with historic and generational ties to Pier 39.

“I am a part of the Simmons family, my grandfather, Warren Simmons developed PIER 39, where he oversaw and created multiple restaurants on the pier. 40 years later, I follow in my grandfather’s footsteps as the general manager for Fog Harbor Fish House,” says Ryan Simmons, General Manager of Fog Harbor Fish House.

With multiple awards, Simmons and his team pride themselves on bringing 100% sustainable seafood from the kitchen to the table.

Simmons says, “We are proud to be the first restaurant on Fisherman’s Wharf to offer a 100% sustainable seafood menu. We have hard-working fishermen in San Francisco and we want to honor them and our marine life by sharing delicious menu items to our guests.”

To make reservations at Fog Harbor Fish House, guests can do so via the restaurant’s official website.

Fog Harbor Fish House:

Website: www.fogharbor.com

Phone: (415) 969-2010

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)