Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines: Best of Bloopers & Unseen Moments with Tannya in Seattle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines latest West Coast swing took Living808’s Tannya Joaquin to Seattle for a taste of the sights and sounds that make it a favorite with foodies.

This highlight reel captures some of the fun moments that you did not see in our week-long feature segments including Tannya’s bucket list opportunity to catch a fish with the famous fish mongers at Seattle’s top visitor destination, Pike Place Market, outtakes with Top Chef Fan Favorite Shota Nakajima at his restaurant Taku. Get ready to laugh out loud, when Tannya takes on Seattle and leaves her mark on the famous, yet gross Gum Wall, and visits the likes of Chef Shota, who happens to have one of the most memorable laughs in the world.

Mahalo to Alaska Airlines for sending us Trippin’ to 7 West Coast destinations in 2021. You can catch non-stop flights to Seattle from Honolulu, Lihue, Kahului and Kona and visit the same places that Living808 did.

Website: alaskaair.com