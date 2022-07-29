Honolulu (KHON2) – Aquarium of the Bay is celebrating 41 years of educating its viewers about marine life.

Home to 20,000 marine animals, San Francisco’s Aquarium of The Bay has become the city’s most popular independent aquarium.

“Our aquarium offers walk-through tunnels, touchpools and other interactive exhibits that guests can experience while here at Aquarium of The Bay,”says George Jacob, President and CEO of Aquarium of The Bay.

According to Jacob, the goal of the aquarium is to not just educate viewers about San Francisco’s marine life, but to inform guests on how to care for the city’s ocean.

Jacob says, “We want our guests to learn about the most important environmental challenges of the day like climate change, the plastic pollution in our oceans, and habitat loss.”

To learn more about the Aquarium of the Bay and its efforts to protect San Francisco’s marine life, guests can visit the aquarium’s official website.

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines, as they offer the most nonstop flights between Hawaii and the West Coast.

Land a great fare, Next-Level Care and the best experience in the air via Alaska Airlines’ official website!

ALASKA AIRLINES WEBSITE:

www.AlaskaAir.com

@AlaskaAir (Social Media Handles)

Aquarium of The Bay:

www.aquariumofthebay.org