Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii-born Chef Ravi Kapur is celebrating the culture of his team with a foundation of diversity, equality and inclusion.

Located in Mission Dolores in San Francisco, Good Good Culture Club is a unique dining experience mixing and matching delicious dishes to enjoy family style.

“Being from Hawaii, we are surrounded by mixed cultures and I wanted to bring that sense of ‘togetherness’ to Good Good Culture Club, with a collaboration from our team that highlights their voices and backgrounds on our menu,” says Ravi Kapur, Chef and Owner of Good Good Culture Club.

According to Kapur, Good Good Culture Club goes beyond its food and restaurant design, but with a foundation of equality.

Kapur says, “Our staff here is really the heart and soul of the restaurant. We have a diverse team that come from all walks of life and we encourage them to share their stories with our guests, making Good Good Culture Club a place of diversity, equality and inclusion.”

Good Good Culture Club is located on 3560 18th Street, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5-9 PM.

Good Good Culture Club:

www.goodgoodcultureclub.com

Travelers can also fly straight into San Francisco from Honolulu on Alaska Airlines

