Honolulu (KHON2) – Waikiki Trolley’s interactive haunted house returns with proceeds from ticket sales going towards Maui.

Waikiki Trolley’s interactive haunted house, “Trial of Fears” offers 3 main challenges to complete within the house, along with a special story line.

“Legend has it that if you purchase an item from Mortimer’s shop your soul would get sucked out and trapped with her forever. As you enter the Trial of Fears it’s your job to help set free the trapped souls,” Nina Gaines, Project Leader for Trial of Fears.

A portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Maui Humane Society to help animals who have been affected by the Maui wildfires.

Gaines says, “It’s 30 dollars at the door, but if you book online 48 hours or earlier in advance of you attending participants will receive $5 off.”

Trial of Fears is located at the Waikele Premium Outlets and will be open every weekend until Halloween with select Sunday dates.

TRIAL OF FEARS 2023:

Waikele Premium Outlets

94-790 Lumiaina St, Waipahu, HI 96797

Follow Trial of Fears online:

@trailoffears

www.trialoffearshi.com