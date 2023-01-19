Everyone wants the prefect smile and now days it is a lot easier to obtain with clean aligners and better if it’s local ones. Kelly sat down with Kamalu Gonzales, who is the Sales Manager for Pacific Gloves & Supply, and Dr. Brendt Lum, with General Dentist for Brendt Lum DDS. LLC.

Gonzales shares that Trez Aligners is here in the islands to help people here get that million-dollar smile without having to wear braces. Gonzales says “…because it’s basically invisible, you don’t even notice them.”

Dr. Lum expresses that not only does it help obtain that prefect smile, but it can also help with people’s health like being able to sleep better.

Not only can it help with your health, but it can also make your wallet happy too.

To find out more information or if you have questions, you can visit MyTrez.com.