Honolulu (KHON2) – Photography buffs can find unique analog gear and accessories at a niche shop called Treehouse at SALT at Our Kaka’ako.

“Treehouse specializes in film photography,” says Bobby Asato, Owner. “We stock new and used film cameras, films, supplies, camera bags, art and photo books, apparel, accessories and more.”

Treehouse is celebrating its 9th anniversary of serving the enthusiastic film photography community in Hawaii.

While digital photography and smart phones are everywhere these days, interest in film photography is up.

“Interest in film has grown,” explains Asato. “Especially in the last year when more people wanted to pick up photography. They discover and appreciate the analog process of thinking through the shots, playing with exposure settings, and figuring out the characteristics of different films, cameras and lenses. With formats like 35mm, 120, large format and instant cameras, there’s limitless possibilities with analog art.”

Treehouse displays photo exhibits that showcase a unique style or body of work. Asato adds, “It shows what can be done on film, creatively, and can inspire other photographers. We celebrate analog photography and want to help others discover this unique art form.”

Treehouse is located on the second level of SALT, right next to Hungry Ear Records. Just take the elevator in the parking structure and you will see the store when you step outside to the second level.

Website: <https://treehouse-shop.com/>

Social Media Handles: @treehousehawaii