Web: Island of Hawaii Week: Big Island Bike Tours

Honolulu (KHON2)- With so much road to cover bike tours on the Island Living808 experienced the Island of Hawaii are becoming a popular way to tour the terrain.

Tannya Joaquin & Mikey Monis were able to see places only accessible by mountain bike with Big Island Bike Tours. The Living808 Hosts did a private ride through 100 acres of private ranch land on Anna Ranch with their guide Jeremy.

Anna Ranch has custom-built trails near the Kohala Mountains and fields of green pasture and craggy lava rocks to explore.

The company offers a range of different tours from road bike, to mountain bike and gravel bikes. They’re for all ages and experiences, not only for Triathletes and fitness buffs.

Big Island Bike Tours is a locally owned and operated eco-tourism company that was started by bikers who had ridden bikes all over the world and wanted to bring that experience to Hawaii. To check out all the offerings and to book a tour, you can go online.

Website: https://bigislandbiketours.com/