Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines: Pike Place Market

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is Trippin’ with Alaska Airlines to Seattle.

Host Tannya Joaquin checked out some of the Emerald City’s most popular places to discover must visits and hidden gems.

Pike Place Market is Seattle’s original farmers market with fresh seafood and unique artisanal goods. The multi-cultural open air space first opened in 1907 and it is a popular designation for visitors. 10 million people visit each year.

Tannya tried her hand at being a fish monger with some instruction from Co-owner Ryan Reece.

Website: www.pikeplacemarket.org