Ship to Hawaii has new will call location

Ship to Hawaii has been helping Hawaii residents ship to and from the mainland for years and now they are making it even easier with a more convenient location near downtown. Most vendors in the mainland wont ship to Hawaii or Alaska so Ship to Hawaii steps in and gets those parcels from the vendor to the West Coast and then to your home.

Todays conversation is with owner Jerry Tamamoto and talks about some of the most shipped items especially during the pandemic and some of the businesses that were affected to most.

For more information visit shiptohawaii.com