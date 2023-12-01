Carol Kawabata, the Director of Human Resources at Wailea Beach Resort, shares her unique perspective on what makes this Maui gem stand out. Born and raised on the island, Carol’s 35 years in hospitality have shaped her passion for fostering a vibrant workplace culture.

At the heart of Wailea Beach Resort’s success lies its dedicated team. Carol emphasizes the importance of a strong foundation, where associates, some with over four decades of service, embody the enduring legacy of Hawaiian hospitality. Inspired by the mantra “KŪLIA I KA NU‘U,” meaning to strive for the summit, the team, led by General Manager Angela Vento, exudes a special spirit to serve.

A highlight is the Housekeeping team’s embodiment of the Aloha Spirit. Instead of celebrating International Housekeeping Week, they donated funds to support Pūnana Leo o Lahaina, a Hawaiian language immersion preschool affected by fires. This spirit of giving, even in challenging times, epitomizes the uniqueness of Maui and Hawai‘i.

Wailea Beach Resort’s success extends beyond its exceptional service. Carol attributes the resort’s greatness as a workplace to “branding from the inside out.” The Hokulei Awards, creative events like The Masked Singer and So You Think You Can Dance, and the whimsical ice cream tricycle rides by the GM contribute to a culture of celebration and fun.

Being part of the Marriott family, Wailea Beach Resort offers not only a fantastic work environment but also opportunities for career advancement and global travel. Carol encourages aspiring talent to explore job opportunities at careers.marriott.com.

Recently voted a Top 10 Resort in Hawai‘i by Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, Wailea Beach Resort stands out as a familial haven. With its unrivaled proximity to the shoreline, spectacular pool experiences, world-class dining, and a commitment to making guests part of the ‘ohana, the resort promises an unforgettable experience.

Wailea Beach Resort, under Carol’s leadership, continues to weave together tradition, excellence, and the Aloha Spirit, making it a standout destination in Maui’s hospitality landscape.