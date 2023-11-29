Hawaiian Airlines is taking viewers on a unique journey through Maui, and the pilot at the helm is none other than Sheila Sone, who flies Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A321. Sheila provides an exclusive tour via Living808. The aim is to showcase Hawaiian Airlines’ distinctive role in supporting the island, its people, and local businesses.

In this one-of-a-kind experience, viewers soar through local businesses with Sheila as their guide, and as a Maui resident herself, she gives us a perspective unique to her experiences. The focus is not just on the scenic beauty but on the vibrant tapestry of businesses that contribute to the island’s local economy.

Hawaiian Airlines has woven itself into the fabric of Maui’s community, playing a special role in fostering economic growth. By offering this immersive glimpse into the island’s diverse businesses, the airline demonstrates its commitment to uplifting local ventures.

As Sheila guides Living808 viewers, it becomes clear that Hawaiian Airlines is more than just a carrier—it’s a vital thread in Maui’s rebuilding, connecting people, businesses, and the spirit of the island.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

