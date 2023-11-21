Honolulu (KHON2) – Grandma’s Coffee House offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, along with delicious homemade menu items.

Located in Kula, Maui “Grandma’s Coffee House” has become a popular spot for residents and visitors.

“We love meeting everyone that walks through our doors. We wanted the atmosphere to feel like you were going to Grandma’s house, and over the years we got to really get to know our guests who have become family to us,” says Amber Coleman, General Manager, Partner of Grandma’s Coffee House.

According to Coleman, the success of Grandma’s Coffee House is due to the support of Hawaii residents.

Coleman says, “We really do appreciate our Kama’aina. A simple share on Facebook about our business goes along a way, and its because of the support of the people of Hawaii is the reason why we were able to make through any obstacle.”

Grandma’s Coffee House

Address: 9232 Kula Hwy, Kula, HI 96790

Website: www.grandmascoffeehousemaui.com