Honolulu (KHON2) – November 3rd and 4th, 2023 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, guests are invited to the 10th annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival showcasing the products and creations from the islands of Maui, Molokai, and Lanai.

Local business, TBM Creations is a Maui-made company that focuses on acrylic and resin home decor pieces. Since the Maui wildfires, TBM Creations has shifted towards online orders and will be at the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival the weekend of November 3rd.

“This will be our first time participating in the Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. I think it’s so important to support local businesses, being more intentional about where we spend our money can make a big difference. We’re all rebuilding in one way or another, whether that’s a home, a brick & mortar shop, or the structure of a business. We’re very thankful and grateful for Hawaiian Airlines and the Maui Chamber of Commerce for giving us this platform,” says Troy Morrison, Owner and Co-Founder of TBM Creations.

“We started creating listings in our Etsy shop for everything we had in stock, and opened a Wholesale online shop as well. Troy spent the day finding beach house-themed stores anywhere in the US that may be interested in our items, and we just reached out to them all,” says Beatrice Morrison, Owner and Co-Founder of TBM Creations.

Those looking to book a flight to Maui to attend the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival can do so via its official website. Hawaiian Airlines has low fares on direct flights from Honolulu, Kona, Hilo and Kauaʻi. Those who want to show their Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass will be able to ride a complimentary shuttle to and from the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

