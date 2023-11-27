The Ulupalakua Ranch Store is home to local merchandise and other Maui-made products.

Located in upcountry Maui and open daily the Ulupalakua Ranch Store offers a short menu with burgers, plate lunches and more.

“We love our family and friends that support us. Everyone that comes through the doors we got to know personally and have become like ‘ohana to us. They support us and we support them,” John Gazman, Store Manager.

The Ulupalakua Ranch Store is located in Kula, Maui and is open daily. Kitchen hours may vary.

The Ulupalakua Ranch Store

14800 Piilani Hwy, Kula, HI 96790

www.ulupalakuaranch.com

