Honolulu (KHON2) – It is finally here, 10th annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival kicked off today! On November 3rd and 4th, 2023 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, guests are invited to the showcasing the products and creations from the islands of Maui, Molokai, and Lanaʻi. This morning KHON2 reporter Chris Latronic joined Living808 live from the event. Chris spoke to event organizers and vendors to learn all about the event that will help to support local businesses.

For those looking to book a flight to Maui to attend the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival can do so via its official website. Hawaiian Airlines has low fares on direct flights from Honolulu, Kona, Hilo and Kauaʻi. Those who want to show their Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass will be able to ride a complimentary shuttle to and from the Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

