ʻĪao Valley welcomes Hawaiʻi residents and visitors to appreciate the beauty of West Maui with paved path.

Rich in culture and spiritual values, ʻĪao Valley is paved 0.6 mile walk with scenic views of Maui.

“The valley is so lush, with flowing streams and steep sided mountains covered in mist and clouds of West Maui. It’s a meaningful place for residents and we ask any visitors coming to ʻĪao Valley to be respectful of the land and our home. We love welcoming people in, we just want people to take care of it so we can keep it beautiful and scared,” says Mike Kahulo, Park Caretaker, State Parks Hawaiʻi.

According to Kahulo, ʻĪao Valley is open to residents without reservations and with a valid state ID. Visitors need to make reservations into the Valley via the official state park website.

ʻĪao Valley State Monument Reservations:

https://gostateparks.hawaii.gov/iao-valley

