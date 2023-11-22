In the heart of Kīhei, South Maui Gardens emerges as a vibrant community space, spanning over 6 acres of picturesque land. The brainchild of visionary Mike Farina, this full-scale plant nursery and community garden not only offers a haven for nature enthusiasts but also stands as a thriving hub for diverse events and community engagement. Kelly went out to this hidden gem and chatted with the co-owner of South Maui Gardens, Bo Banks.

South Maui Gardens serves as a dynamic focal point for the local community in Kihei, boasting a range of activities and events that cater to various interests. From weddings, concerts, and comedy shows to hula performances, free community events, and movie nights, the space has become a cultural and recreational epicenter. A big highlight is that they have 15+ food trucks, that serve delicious and various cuisines. Kelly chatted with the owners of Buger Boys Hawaii, Kitoko, and Wing Kings Maui, to learn about the great spots and try their delicious food!

A Venue for Every Occasion:

Beyond being a plant nursery and food hub, South Maui Gardens has transformed into an ideal venue for a variety of occasions. Whether it’s a wedding, anniversary, vow renewal, reunion, or corporate event, the space caters to diverse celebrations, fostering a sense of community and joy.

Harmony of Music in the Gardens:

Music enthusiasts can revel in live performances at South Maui Gardens. On the South side of the property, near Auhana Road, live music fills the air from Monday to Saturday, both in the morning (10a-12:30p) and evening (5:30p-8p). The North side, near Alahele Place, also hosts musical delights from Monday to Saturday, starting at 6 pm and lasting until 8 pm.

Artisan Market and Yoga Retreat:

Every Thursday, the gardens transform into an Artisan Market, showcasing the craftsmanship of over 10 talented individuals. Pop-up vendors further enhance the experience on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 1 pm. Additionally, Fridays start with Aloha Friday Yoga from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, led by Jenna Neubauer, a yoga enthusiast and Reiki Master.

South Maui Gardens is not merely a nursery; it’s a flourishing community space that embraces nature, music, art, and well-being. As a green oasis in Kīhei, it invites locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in its lush surroundings and diverse events, fostering a sense of connection and appreciation for the natural world.

Weekly Hula Show:

You can also experience the beauty of traditional Polynesian dance at South Maui Garden’s private hula show every Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Enjoy Hawaiian music for 30-45 minutes, followed by a captivating journey through the Pacific. From the enchanting islands of Hawaiʻi to the vibrant energy of New Zealand, the lively rhythms of Tahiti, and the dazzling fire knife dancing of Samoa, the show is a celebration of Hawaii’s cultural heritage, leaving you inspired and filled with aloha. They offer kamaʻāina discounts, making it the perfect place to find entertainment for local families.

For more information, visit www.southmauigardens.com.

