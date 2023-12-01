Nestled in the heart of Maui’s Wailea Beach Resort, Humble Market Kitchen beckons food enthusiasts to embark on a gastronomic journey. Renowned chef Roy Yamaguchi’s culinary prowess takes center stage in this vibrant establishment, where innovative Pacific Rim flavors, locally sourced ingredients, and a touch of aloha spirit converge to create a dining experience that is nothing short of extraordinary. Kelly Simek joined Roy in the kitchen to cook up a dish and learn all about the eatery.

The menu at Humble Market Kitchen reflects Chef Roy Yamaguchi’s dedication to showcasing the diverse and rich flavors of the Hawaiian islands. Drawing inspiration from his past and the Pacific Rim, the menu features a tantalizing array of dishes that highlight the bounty of fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From the first bite to the last, each dish is a testament to Chef Yamaguchi’s commitment to culinary excellence.

Seafood takes center stage on the menu, with dishes like the Misoyaki Butterfish and Ahi Poke showcasing the ocean’s bounty in innovative and mouthwatering ways. For those with a penchant for meat, the Grilled Hanger Steak and Miso-Sake Butter Shrimp provide a perfect balance of savory and succulent flavors. Vegetarians are also well-catered to, with options like the Plantation Chop Salad and Vegetable Poke Bowl that celebrate the abundance of local produce.

The culinary journey at Humble Market Kitchen extends beyond the plate to the well-curated beverage offerings. The restaurant boasts an extensive wine list featuring both local and international selections, as well as handcrafted cocktails that perfectly complement the diverse flavors of the menu.

To learn more, visit royyamaguchi.com/humble-market-kitchen-maui

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

