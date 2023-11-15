In the heart of Kīhei lies a gem that not only brews exceptional beer but also embodies the true spirit of Mālama Maui. John Veneri recently explored the world of Maui Brewing Company, where CEO and Co-Founder Garrett Marrero shared insights into their commendable Kōkua Project and more.

Kōkua Project: Brewing for a Cause

The Maui wildfires prompted Maui Brewing Company to reignite its Kōkua Project, initially started in 2018 to aid Kaua‘i’s flood relief efforts. This time, it’s about rallying support for those affected by the Maui wildfires. “The response has been overwhelming,” shared Garrett, “with more than 700 breweries worldwide joining us. Our goal? To raise over a million dollars.” The project underscores the company’s commitment to community and collaboration, turning a simple pint into a powerful gesture of support.

Exclusive Brewery Tours

For those curious about the art of beer-making, Maui Brewing Company offers VIP brewery tours. These weekend-exclusive tours are a delightful blend of education and fun. Visitors are guided through the production facility, witness the brewing process, and enjoy a tasting session of four flagship beers. “It’s a journey through the heart of our brewery,” Garrett adds, “where you experience how we craft our beers with care and passion.”

Kama‘āina Extended Happy Hour

A treat for locals, the brewery’s Kama‘āina Extended Happy Hour is a must-try. Showcasing their aloha spirit, the company extends its normal Happy Hour from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm for Hawai‘i State ID holders. This is a perfect opportunity to unwind and savor the flavors of Maui in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Maui Brewing Company stands as a beacon of local pride and innovation. Whether it’s through their community-focused initiatives like the Kōkua Project or their inviting brewery tours and happy hours, they continue to forge a unique path in the craft beer world while keeping the aloha spirit alive.

To discover more about their initiatives, visit www.mauibrewingco.com or stop by their Kīhei location for an unforgettable experience.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines