Honolulu (KHON2) – Waikulu Distillery is a Farm-to-Bottle maker of blue agave spirits. Located on the windward side of Maui, the mild temperatures and consistent rainfall are ideal conditions for growing blue agave (agave tequiliana).

Every portion of their process is hand-crafted in small batches on their farm — from growing, to harvesting, to bottling.

They offer tours Mondays and Wednesdays from 11pm-12:30pm.

Tastings are Monday through Friday from 12pm-5pm. Although walk-ins are welcomed, it’s best to book everything online.

While kama‘āina already get 10% off all purchases, their special Mālama Maui deal includes 50% off tours of their facility! All you need to do is book online and use code “KHON” at check out.

Waikulu Distillery

3275 Baldwin Ave., Makawao, HI, United States, Hawaii

www.waikulu.com

@waikuludistillery

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines