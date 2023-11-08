Honolulu (KHON2) – Tobi’s Poke & Shave Ice has been a local & visitor staple in Pā‘ia for the last 13 years!

While they specialize in fresh fish and have onolicious offerings such as fresh ‘ahi poke plate lunches & seared ‘ahi, they also offer authentic Hawaiian Shave Ice with all the toppings, Acai Bowls, and Shoyu chicken just to name a few menu items. They also offer breakfast burritos and sandwiches and feature Maui-grown coffee.

Here’s the scoop on their kama‘āina deal…

Mention Living808 & get a free scoop of kālua pork with the purchase of any plate!

They are located at 127 Hāna Highway.

Visit their Instagram page @tobisshaveice

