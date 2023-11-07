Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lady is located in the heart of Historic Makawao Town upcountry.

The company started as a fundraiser in 2012 to say mahalo to the Maui Memorial Nurses that cared for the owner’s terminally ill father. A self-taught baker turned cookie-prenuer, The Maui Cookie Lady just celebrated their 10-year anniversary in February 2023.

The Maui Cookie Lady was featured in the FORBES Holiday Gift Guide with their special flavor Eggnog Rumchata and the cookie is coming back for this year’s holiday menu. They’ve been creating unique combinations and have had over 300+ varieties over the years!

Their Mālama Maui Kama‘āina Deal is free shipping to any Hawaiʻi address when purchasing 10 Giant Cookies or more. All you have to do is use code Living808 at checkout. The offer is good through November 14, 2023.

Visit them in person at their fairytale retail shop nestled in the sweet paniolo town upcountry or online at www.themauicookielady.com.

The Maui Cookie Lady

Instagram: @mauicookielady

Facebook: The Maui Cookie Lady

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines