Pauwela Beverage Company is a craft kombucha, water kefir and hard kombucha brewery located in Haiku on the north shore of Maui.

They are a passionate company, in business because they truly believe what they create will help people and bring joy and wellness to their lives. Their products unique abilities, ingredients, story, and taste, set them apart from any other product on the shelf. They have countless testimonials, from people all over the world, that their kombucha is the best kombucha they have ever tasted!

You can visit their taproom, with all their products fresh on tap as well as local beers, biodynamic wines, and farm to table dinners. You can take a tour with their brew master and get a glimpse behind the scenes!

Pauwela’s products can be found Maui and O‘ahu at stores like Foodland, Safeway and Down to Earth and on tap at breweries and restaurants.

Their Mālama Maui kama‘āina offer is 15% off all drinks and food at their brewery taproom through the end of December!

They are located at 375 W Kuiaha and taproom hours are Wednesday-Friday 2pm-6:30pm, with dinner served from 4:30pm-6:30pm.

You can also visit them online at pauwelabeverage.com or check out their Instagram @pauwelabeverage

