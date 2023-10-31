Honolulu (KHON2) – Paia Gelato has been making small batch artisan gelato from scratch in house daily since 2007. They offer a wide variety of local flavors like Lilikoi and Haupia, to Italian classics like Stracciatella and Pistachio, with 12 Dairy and 12 Non-Dairy options every day!

They are located in Paia, Maui and all you have to do is mention Living808 and have your local ID to receive a large size gelato for the price of a regular.

Offer is good through December 31, 2023!

You can check then out at paiagelato.com or on Instagram @PaiaGelato.

Today’s Kama‘āina deal is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

