Honolulu (KHON2) – Aliʻi Kula Lavender, a serene garden haven and boutique nestled in the picturesque Kula area of Maui, is today’s Mālama Maui Kama‘āina Deal spotlight.

Situated in the upcountry region of Maui, Aliʻi Kula Lavender offers an exquisite array of lavender-infused gifts, scenic vistas, and a tranquil ambiance, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Haleakala slopes. Located at 1100 Waipoli Road in Kula, this hidden gem invites visitors to savor the beauty and tranquility of the countryside.

For the Mālama Maui Kamaʻāina Deal, the Lavender farm is offering a complimentary serving of Hot Lavender Tea to Kamaʻāina with a valid local ID. They’re also offering patrons free admission upon donating a non-perishable item for the Maui Food Bank. This offer is available until the end of December, allowing ample time for locals to take advantage of this heartening opportunity.

For those unable to visit in person, Aliʻi Kula Lavender extends its offerings through their online store, available 24/7 at www.aklmaui.com. Additionally, the Lavender farm keeps its community engaged through social media, reachable via their profiles on Facebook and Instagram, where enthusiasts can stay updated with the latest from @aklmaui.

Mālama Maui is supported by Hawaiian Airlines. To learn how you can Mālama Maui, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/VisitMaui.

@HawaiianAirlines

#HawaiianAirlines